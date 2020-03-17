SALADO — Services for Jose “Pepe” Guadalupe Castillo Zapata, 29, will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Salado with the Rev. Jude Uche officiating.
Mr. Zapata died Thursday, March 12.
He was born Feb. 15, 1991, to Juan Castillo and Lidia Zapata. He graduated from Salado High School in 2009. He worked in landscaping and for Bloomers Trailers in Salado.
Survivors include his parents; two brothers, Juan Castillo and Edgar Castillo, both of Salado; and his grandparents.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.