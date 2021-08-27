BELTON — Services for Julia Ann Brown McWhirt, 81, of Killeen will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Sam Callaway officiating.
Burial will be in Killeen Memorial Park in Killeen.
Mrs. McWhirt died Sunday, Aug. 22, at a Fort Hood hospital.
She was born Sept. 13, 1939, in Columbus, Ohio, to Janice B. Brown Hite. She graduated from Sacred Heart Parochial School in Columbus. After graduating from high school, she worked various jobs. She married Eldrige McWhirt. She was a Girl Scout troop leader from 1979 to 1991.
Survivors include two daughters, Christine Trager of Killeen and Johana Villanueva of El Paso; a sister, Mary Ellen Motley of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.