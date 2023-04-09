Paul Williams
Paul Williams, 61, of Little River-Academy, entered into God’s kingdom on April 4, 2023. He was born June 27, 1961 to Robert and Mildred Williams. Paul was raised in Sargent, Texas by his MeMaw and Aunt Georgiana. He attended Van Vleck High School where he eventually became Mr. Van Vleck High School. As a teenager, he enjoyed hanging out at the beach, fishing, football, track and lifting weights. Paul received a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Tarleton State University. While at Tarleton, he played football and threw discus.
After college, Paul began his career in education. Paul was a dedicated English teacher and coach. The places Paul taught and coached include Sweetwater, Gregory-Portland, Tuloso-Midway, Del Valle, Belton, Academy and Troy. Paul coached football, powerlifting and track.
Along with a 35 year teaching career, Paul simultaneously served in the United States Army Reserves, serving his country for 25 years and retiring in 2018 as a CW3. His personal military decorations included Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal (two awards), NATO Medal, USA/USAF Presidential Unit Citation, Army Superior Unit Award, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star.
In 2012, Paul married the love of his life Amanda. These two loved each other beyond measure and cherished a lifetime of love and adventure. Their love will continue through eternity.
Coach/Chief left a legacy of love, respect, integrity, accountability, toughness, and all tied together with a big dose of humor. He was a servant leader making everyone feel like someone. He loved helping students and soldiers become more than they believed they could be.
After retirement from education and the military, Paul was elected to City Council and was once again in the role as a servant, serving his community of Little River-Academy. Paul also enjoyed being involved in the Little River United Methodist Church, cooking meals, and volunteering for other duties and events. Although he was retired, he volunteered and substituted at Holland ISD where his children attended.
To continue to carry out his legacy of love, Paul leaves behind his wife, Amanda; 9 children Morgan and husband Jason, Kristin and husband Ryan, Ashley, Heath and wife Lizzie, Koby and wife Mariah, Kinsey and husband Preston, Joe, Jack and Brooklyn; 13 grandchildren: Caylee, Clair, Mabel, Ayden, Nova, Harleigh, Abrianna, Aniyah, Avontay, Alekai, Murphy, Malcolm and Owen; his mother Mildred; brother Dwayne and wife Cindy; sister Angela and husband Sid; Aunt Georgiana and husband Dave; In-laws Joe and Donna Chaffin; brother-in-law A.C. and wife Jennifer Chaffin; Nephews Andrew, Jacob, Cole, Dominic and Julian; Niece Caitylyn and numerous other extended family members.
Because Paul loved this great country, the family asked that you wear red, white and blue to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Paul Williams Memorial Scholarship at Holland ISD.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 10, 2023 from 6-8pm at Dossman Funeral Home.
Service will be at 10am on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the Temple Bible Church, Temple, TX. Military Honors will follow at Wilson Valley Cemetery, Little River - Academy, TX.
Paid Obituary