No services are planned for Bobby Lawton Albin, 87, of Temple.
Mr. Albin died Thursday, Jan. 9, at his residence.
He was born July 27, 1932, in Lyford to Sherman Lawton and Frances Ruth Foster Albin. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He received a bachelor’s degree from St. Edward’s University. He was a real estate broker.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Bass Albin; two daughters, Billie Evelyn Graham of Mart and Bobbie Darlene Griggs of Waco; a son, Steven Schwarz of Waco; a sister, Darlene Ann Yarbrough of Waco; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 8015 W. Adams, Temple, TX 76502; or to The University of Mary Hardin Baylor, Box 8428, 900 College St., Belton, TX 76513; or any charity.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.