Services for Frank Joseph DeSalvo, 93, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Temple Bible Church with Chase Bowers and Danny Cunningham officiating.
Mr. DeSalvo died Tuesday, April 11, at a Grapevine care center.
He was born Oct. 11, 1929, in Harvey, La., to Joseph Peter and Mamie Taulli DeSalvo. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He married Esther Charrier on Sept. 12, 1953, and she preceded him in death on March 9, 2017. He married Pamela Berry Bland in May, 2019. He was a safety inspector for Avondale Shipyards in New Orleans. He lived in Harvey, La., and Marrero, La., for 83 years and moved to Temple 10 years ago. He was a member of Temple Bible Church.
He also was preceded in death by a son Gary DeSalvo.
Survivors include his wife of Bedford; two daughters, Paula Hollier of Weatherford and Joy Boquet of Harvey; a stepdaughter, Juli Bland; a sister, Virgie Bender of Harvey; eight grandchildren; a step-grandchild; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.