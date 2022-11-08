BELTON — Service for Terry Humphrey, 63, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at the American Legion Post in Temple.
Humphrey died Sunday, Oct. 30, at his residence.
He was born April 18, 1959, in El Paso to Wayne and Janet Wilder Humphrey. He grew up and graduated high school in Deming, N.M. He served in the Navy, and later was a truck driver. He married Patti Urbanovsky on July 10, 2004, in Bell County.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Erin Humphrey of Pennsylvania and Marissa Muchow of Temple; a sister, Lile Gonzales; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.