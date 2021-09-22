ROSEBUD — Services for Raul “Roy” Rodriguez Sr., 92, of Rosebud will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Ann Catholic Church in Rosebud with the Rev. John Kelley officiating.
Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mr. Rodriguez died Sunday, Sept. 19, at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 1, 1929, in Lockhart to Jose and Eugenia Lara Rodriguez. He was a lifelong resident of Rosebud. He worked in farm and ranch construction. He married Fannie Gonzalez on Sept. 4, 1955. He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Rosebud.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two sons, Raul Rodriguez Jr. of Temple and Danny Rodriguez of Rosebud; three daughters, Sylvia Rodriguez Avila and Gloria Snyder, both of Rosebud, and Lisa Portillo of Waxahachie; four sisters, Matilda Castro of Waco, Jamie Ambriz and Mary Davila, both of Rosebud, and Betty DeLeon of Temple; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.