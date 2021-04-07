Services for William Post “Bill” Chamlee, 90, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at First Methodist Church of Temple.
Mr. Chamlee died Thursday, March 25, at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 19, 1930, in Gatesville to Ermon and Annabel Post Chamlee. He graduated from Gatesville High School in 1947. He graduated from Tarleton State College in 1949 and Texas A&M College in 1953 with a bachelor’s of architecture degree. He married Chloris Ann Combest in 1953. He served in the U.S. Army in both Korea and Japan. He started his architectural career in Waco with Spicer, Bush, and Witt, AIA. He moved to San Antonio, where he worked for Adams & Adams Architects, AIA and then Harvey P. Smith & Associated, AIA. He moved to Temple in 1958 where he co-founded Rucker and Chamlee, AIA. He married Mary Glasscock Wilkinson in 1978. In 1983, he established William Post Chamlee, AIA where he worked until his retirement.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; two daughters, Alisabeth “Betsi” Chamlee and Margaret “Meg” Chamlee Pitrucha, both of Temple; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cultural Activities Center or any arts organization.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will follow the service at the church.