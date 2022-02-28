Services with military honors for Mary Barbara Rice Kidder, 70, of Moody will be 2 p.m. March 10 in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Kidder died Saturday, Feb. 12, at a local hospital.
She was born March 15, 1951, in Churchville, N.Y., to Mary Elizabeth Slack and Winthrop Huntington Rice II. She married Timothy James Kidder Sr. on April, 5 1969. She enlisted in the Women’s Army Corps in 1976 and served for three years before beginning her career as a nurse. She progressed from nursing assistant to licensed vocational nurse before completing her bachelor of science in nursing in 1982 from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She worked for more than 30 years as a nurse in numerous departments at Baylor Scott & White Health before retiring from the oncology department at the Central Texas Veteran’s Health Care System in 2013.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include her husband; three daughters, Rebecca Kidder of Temple, Roberta Kidder of Helotes and Elizabeth Gutierrez of Belton; a son, Timothy Kidder Jr. of Temple; two sisters, Pat Witter of New York and Sue Brown of Ohio; a brother, Mike Rice of New York; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Vasicek Cancer Treatment Center at Baylor Scott & White, or the Disabled American Veterans Charity.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.