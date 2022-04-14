Kathy Stumlin
On the morning of Wednesday, March 9, 2022, Kathy Stumlin went to be with Jesus. Her life spanned 69 years from Wisconsin to California to Temple, Texas, then back to Wisconsin. Her family and friends will fondly remember her laugh, support and her Christian Faith that sustained her.
Kathy is survived by her beloved Arlen D. Stumlin, her brother, Russell Schultz of Austin, Texas, two sisters, Karen Jackson of Temple, Texas, Tina Olmstead of Mindoro, Wisconsin, and one son, Gus Fimple.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister and grandson.
Arrangements were made by Coulee Region Cremation Group in Onalaska, WI. There was a Celebration of Life at Adoration Church, 535 16th Street South, La Crosse WI at 5:00 p.m. on March 23rd, 2022.
