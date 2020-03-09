Erlene Litchfield
Funeral services for Erlene Litchfield, 100, of Belton, will be held at the Greathouse Cemetery in Temple at 2:00 PM on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Erlene passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at a Temple hospital. She was born on September 12, 1919, in Pontotoc, Mississippi, the daughter of Willie and Clara (Dillard) Gentry. She married Vernon Litchfield in 1962, he preceded her in death in 1992.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon Litchfield; three brothers, Neal, Troy and Homer Gentry; a sister, Mildred Litton and a stepson, Nolan Litchfield.
Survivors include her sister, Geneva and many loving nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Sunday, March 8, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Dossman Funeral Home.
Dossman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary