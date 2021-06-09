Services for Luther Lee Townsend, 83, of Temple, will be 10 a.m. Friday, at Northside Baptist Church in Nolanville with the Rev. Rick Reed and Larry Townsend officiating.
Burial will be in Copperas Cove Cemetery.
Mr. Townsend died Monday, June 7, at a local hospital.
He was born Nov. 18, 1937, to Arthur Lee Townsend and Mamie Alita Manning in Copperas Cove. He graduated from Copperas Cove High in 1956. He earned a master’s degree from Liberty University in 1992. He was ordained as a minister in 1964 and served as an associate pastor in Waco and was a pastor in Del Rio, Salado and Georgetown. He was the pastor of Calvary Baptist in Belton for 42 years. He married Doris Ramelle Mauldin.
He was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Paul Townsend.
Survivors include his wife of 17 years; four sons, Robert Lee Townsend, Billy Dale Townsend, David Lane Townsend and Matthew Thompson Nunn; a brother, Larry Ray Townsend; a sister, Bertha Ann Murdoch; six grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. today at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.