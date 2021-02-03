BELTON — Services for Dr. Ellis N. Brown, 81, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Brown died Tuesday Feb. 2, in a Temple hospital.
He was born March 3, 1939, in Hastings, Neb., to V. Neal and Alta Eileen Smith Brown. He was a 1957 graduate of Hastings High School. He receved a bachelor’s degree from Hastings College and a doctorate of medicine from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine in 1965. He then completed his internship at Immanuel Deaconess Hospital in Omaha in June 1966. He served in the U. S. Army from July 1966 to August 1974, serving in Texas and West Germany. From August of 1969 to July 1972 he completed his residency in anesthesiology at Brooke General Hospital, at Fort Sam Houston, where he remained on the teaching staff until August 1974, when he was honorably discharged with the rank of lietenant colonel. He then started a anesthesiology private practice, working in Austin; Shawnee, Okla.; and Temple, retiring from King’s Daughters Clinic in 2004.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Goosic Brown, on June 18, 2013.
Survivors include two daughters, Kathleen Roberts and Janet Breazeale, both of Temple; two brothers, Arlon Brown and Elvin Brown, both of Hastings; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
The funeral will be streamed via Dossman Funeral Home in Belton at dossmanfh.com.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.