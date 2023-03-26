Sylvia Garcia Torres
Sylvia Garcia Torres, of Temple, Texas, was called home to be welcomed in the arms of our Heavenly Father on Wednesday March 22nd of 2023 at 10:53 AM. She was born on the 23rd day of November 1958 in Menard County.
She will be greatly missed by many, for she meant so much to anyone who was blessed to know and love her. Sylvia was a generous and thoughtful woman with an enormous heart who donated to many organizations and charities. She lived a humble and simple life that was filled with delight from her faith in God. She had a fun sense of humor and enjoyed making others laugh. Her personality was outgoing, and she would speak to anyone and always welcomed everyone into her home. Her greatest joy was being in the presence of the people that she loved, especially her family.
She is preceded in death by her mother Juanita Abalos Amador and father Alberto Garcia, as well as brother Miguel Angel Garcia.
Sylvia leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband Jose Adrian Torres, her children: Tim Garcia, Ramon Avila, Christina Rojas, Mauricio Olivares Jr., Jesus Enrique Olivarez, Leticia Reina Avila Hernandez, siblings: Alberto Garcia Jr., Yolanda Flores, Tomas Delgado, Tony Mendoza Jr., twenty grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Visitation will take place on Monday, March 27th, 2023, from the hours of 4 to 6 pm at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home, with services starting at 6.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
