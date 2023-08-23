Thomas Earl Runyan
Thomas Earl Runyan was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He is an alumnus of Washburn High School and was graduated from the United States Military Academy in June of 1957. After completing training in B.I.O.C., Airborne, and Ranger Schools he was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division at F. Bragg, N.C. where he served until entering Duke University Medical School.
He graduated from medical school in January 1963. He then completed an internship, a residency in ophthalmology at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, and a year of research at the Walter Reed Institute of Research. He then received assignments in the Army Medical Corps at Silas B. Hayes Hospital, Fort Ord, California; Fitzsimmons Army Hospital, Denver, Colorado; and Brooke Army Hospital, Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas.
He has written several papers and authored and illustrated an ophthalmic textbook entitled Concussive and Penetrating Injuries of the Globe and Optic Nerve. Upon retirement from the US army in June 1977, Dr. Runyan joined the medical faculty at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Memphis TN.
In March of 1979 he came to Scott and White Medical Center where he was a member of the staff in the Department of Ophthalmology, specializing in cornea and external disease. He eventually retired from practicing at Scott & White in 1993.
He continued pursuing his passion in artwork including publications in the Wall Street Journal, Saturday Evening Post, and a variety of medical journals. His work coincided with illustrated Christmas cards each year highlighting a specific passage from Scripture. This annual tradition was featured in the November 2016 magazine issue of Tex Appeal.
His final years were spent in their home which he and wife Carol designed and built in 1979.
Dr. Runyan is survived by his wife Carol, sons Scott, Mark, Thomas, and David, and daughter Pamela.
Funeral Service will be at 10am on Thursday, August 24th, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Belton. With repast to follow.
Burial with full Military Honors will be at 2PM on Thursday, August 24th, 2023, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen Texas.
