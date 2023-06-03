Laura Freytag
Laura Freytag was born Jan. 14, 1930 to Otto and Mamie Kuehn in Smithville, Tx. Upon her graduation from high school, she married Frank Erwin Freytag. She was a young 18 and he was 19. He always said that she was the prettiest girl on the school grounds and to this day, she was beautiful in every way. Not a day has passed that she hasn’t gotten out of bed, fixed her hair and applied her makeup and lipstick. She and Frank were married in 1948 in Plum, Tx. and remained so until December, 2005, when Frank passed away.
Laura’s first job as an adult was as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell in Smithville. They moved to Austin in the early 50’s, Cameron in the late 50’s, and Temple in 1960. Their move to Temple came about as they purchased the Rusty Robinson Purina Chow Feed Store and the couple worked together to make it a success for many years. Laura had a green thumb so, along with feed and seed for farmers, they added lawn supplies as well as a nursery. The Christmas season was always full of joy as she ordered the most beautiful Christmas trees that would grace the home of many Templeites.
She and Frank worked side by side at Freytag Feed and Seed until the late 70’s when they sold the business. They then opened a sandwich shop downtown and Friday’s sandwich shop on the new Loop 363. They would later open The Little River Switch SteakHouse in Little River. During this same time, she was a bookkeeper for their other business, Freytag Irrigation. These two worked day and night to provide for their six children and instilled in them a strong work ethic.
In later years, Laura worked as “one of the little white haired ladies” at the Scott and White help desk. She loved seeing all the doctors and nurses and helping visitors as they entered the front door of the hospital. She was that beautiful smiling face everyone saw as they came through the door. Throughout her life, her yard was her greatest joy. She could be seen outside mowing, weeding, planting and just enjoying the beauty she created.
Laura was preceded in death by her husband in 2005 and a daughter, Terry Lynn Crawford of Price, Utah, in April, 2022.
She is survived by her five children: Deborah Green (Dennis), Richard Freytag (Donna), Cynthia Mizell (Bert), Gary Freytag all of Temple and David Freytag (Jeff) from Washington, D.C. Other survivors include 11 grandchildren: Courtney Green Popelka (Jared), Aaron Green (Jennifer), Justin Green (Haley), Stacie Freytag Bratton (Josh), John Freytag (Samantha), Wayne Freytag (Angie), Jason Freytag (Brandy), Ashly Freytag (James), Cody Hill (Jayla), Chris Hill and Jennifer Snyder. She is also survived by 19 great grandchildren and her four younger sisters.
Our mother, Laura, enjoyed life every single day, loved seeing all the new little ones coming along, having her big Christmas family party, and working in her yard.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the St. Luke’s Catholic Church Columbarium 2807 Oakdale Drive, Temple Texas 76502 or St. Stephen Women’s Society, P. O. Box 703, Salado, Texas, 76571.
Visitation will be at Dossman Funeral Home, Sunday, June 4, 2023 from 4:00 - 5:30 PM with Rosary following at 5:30 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Salado, Monday, June 5, 2023 at 10 AM.
Paid Obituary