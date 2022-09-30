Ethel Ernestine (Ilschner) Mayfield
Ethel Ernestine (Ilschner) Mayfield, 77, of Belton, Texas, passed away on September 27th, 2022, after a brief illness. Ethel was born on November 5th, 1944, in Bryan, Texas, and graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School. Not long after high school graduation, Ethel met the love of her life, Lee, in Bryan, Texas. The two met when she walked into a convenience store where Lee was working to buy a Life magazine documenting the recent JFK assassination. Lee and Ethel were married on November 15th, 1964, and welcomed two children, Mike and Michelle, a few years later. Ethel devoted her life to Lee and her children, staying within the home to raise them and supporting their many activities from little league all the way through college and beyond.
Ethel found the home of their dreams in 1976 on Lake Belton, where she continued to reside until her recent illness. She worked tirelessly improving the home and clearing the hill below the house, creating an amazing view of the lake that still wows visitors to this day. She was an amazing cook, homemaker, and gardener. She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, listening to country music, and playing the slots in Shreveport. Ethel and Lee traveled the world together, visiting numerous places such as Australia, Hawaii, Paris, Ireland, and London. Her passion, though, was travelling to watch her kids and grandkids throughout their athletic and musical ventures.
Ethel is preceded in death by her beloved husband of fifty-eight years, Lee. Also, by her parents, Edgar and Mildred Ilschner, and siblings Anne, Martha, Mary, and Ernest. She is survived by her son Mike, and daughter Michelle and her wife, Shannon. Ethel is the grandmother of 2 beautiful granddaughters, Madison Mayfield, and Tanner Mayfield. She is also survived by her brother, Ed Ilschner, in-laws Tom and Tinka Adkins and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 1st, at 3:00 p.m. at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, Texas.
Paid Obituary