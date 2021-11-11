Services for Ruth Celine Brown-Johns, 80, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. James United Methodist Church in Temple with the Rev. Isaac Wilson officiating.
Burial will be in Ever Rest Cemetery in White Hall.
Mrs. Brown-Johns died Tuesday, Nov. 2, in Jarrell.
She was born April 16, 1941, in Temple to Avis Sr. and Allean Parker Brown. She graduated from Harris High School in 1959 as valedictorian of her class. She received a bachelor’s degree from Prairie View University in May 1962. She worked as a teacher in Henderson public schools for five years and also taught in Denver public schools for 28 years. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church. She was a member of the United Methodist Women and served on the Planning Event Ministry. While in Denver, she was a member of the St. Luke C.M.E. Church, where she served as a member of the finance committee. She was a member of the Denver Public Schools Retired Employees Association; Denver Classroom Teachers Association; Colorado Education Association; National Education Association; West Belton-Harris High Ex Students Association; and the AARP.
Survivors include three brothers, Avis Brown Jr., Floyd Brown, and F. Edward Brown; and two sisters, Carol Elliott, Elsie Brown-Randle.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.