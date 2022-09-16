Services for Julia Caldera Diaz, 82, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Higher Power Ministries in Temple with the Rev. Robert Trevino and the Rev. Eric Thompson officiating.
Services for Julia Caldera Diaz, 82, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Higher Power Ministries in Temple with the Rev. Robert Trevino and the Rev. Eric Thompson officiating.
Burial will be in Belfalls Cemetery.
Mrs. Diaz died Friday, Sept. 9, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Aug. 17, 1940, in Marlin to Lucio and Adislada Maris Caldera. She married Thomas Diaz in 1951. She resided in Belfalls for many years. She was a member of Higher Power Ministries in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2016; and a son, Alfred Diaz.
Survivors include two sons, Rudie Diaz and Tommy Diaz, both of Temple, a daughter, Carmalita Lova of Temple; a sister, Tela Caldera; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.