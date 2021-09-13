BELTON — Services for Jimmie L. Madden Vernon, 89, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating.
Burial will be private.
Mrs. Vernon died Sunday, Sept. 5, at her residence.
She was born March 23, 1932, in Keys Valley to Lee Evans and Jimmie T. McCarty Madden. She graduated from Killeen High School in 1950, and attended Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, Calif. She was a member of the Republican Women’s Club, the Salado Village Artists and the Salado Bookies book club. She worked as an artist, taught art classes at Tyler Elementary School in Belton and was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William R. “Bob” Vernon; and a son, William R. Vernon III.
Survivors include six children, Jimmie G. Vernon Ray, Joy L. Vernon Parker, Robert Lee Vernon, Sherry L. Vernon Garwood, Holly A. Vernon Maatta, and Janna K. Vernon Wittenburg; a brother, George D. Madden; two sisters, Linda K. Madden Baggerly and Mary Ann Madden Burgman; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to The Salado Village Artists, P.O. Box 363, Salado, TX 76571.