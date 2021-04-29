CAMERON — Services for John Michael Tomascik, 66, of Buckholts will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Hope Lutheran Memorial Park in Buckholts.
Mr. Tomascik died Wednesday, April 28, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 10, 1954, in Cameron to Johnnie and Mabellene Denker Tomascik. He married Ruth Ann Riola, and she preceded him in death. He was a senior maintenance specialist for Pactiv. He served as swine superintendent for the Milam County Livestock Show. He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Buckholts.
He also was preceded in death by a daughter, Crystal Marie Tomascik.
Survivors include a son, Michael Tomascik of Cameron; two daughters, Stacy Waldrop of Katy and Stephanie Jones of Cibolo; a brother, Dennis Tomascik of Rogers; a sister, Lori Broughton of Temple; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran Memorial Park, the American Cancer Society or any charity.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.