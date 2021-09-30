Bobbie Ray (Bob) Kennedy
Bobbie Ray (Bob) Kennedy arrived in this world on March 26, 1934 as the firstborn of Dorrice and Laura Alma (Mayfield) Kennedy on a farm near Atlanta, Texas. Growing up on the farm he often assumed many of the farming responsibilities so his dad could work elsewhere. After leaving home he worked for a time in the oil field industry. Then Uncle Sam called and Bob quickly joined the Air Force. After basic and a few months in Cheyenne, Wyoming, he was sent to Gray Air Force Base (now known as Robert Gray Army Airfield). While at Gray he also had a part time job in Copperas Cove where he met his future wife, Billie Mears; they married shortly after and celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary in March of this year.
Bob and Billie welcomed a son, Russell, into their home, and for 27 years he was the light of their lives. Russell preceded Bob in death due to having Cystic Fibrosis. On September 26 Bob and Russell were reunited in their heavenly home. Bob was also preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Sally Kennamer. He is survived by his wife, Billie, sisters Sue Flanigan (Bill), Sandra Nichols (Dale), and several nieces and nephews.
Bob retired from Texas Utilities in 1992 and really got into his hobby of Mr. Fix-It. If it was broke — call Bob.
Visitation is on Friday, October 1st from 1-3 p.m. with services to immediately follow at the Broecker Funeral Home of Salado with Joe Keyes officiating. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Saturday, Oct 2nd at 2 p.m. in Mt. Pleasant, TX.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (on line at www.michaeljfox.org/donate); or Cystic Fibrosis research at www.cff.org and page down to “donate” or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are being handled by Broecker Funeral Home in Salado, TX.
