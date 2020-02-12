Services for John Michael Driskell, 49, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Friday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Driskell died Friday, Jan. 31, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 7, 1970, in Clinton, Iowa, to Michael and Mary Driskell. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Survivors include two sons, Joseph and Johnathan; a daughter, Lilianna; two brothers David Durbala of Burlington, Iowa, and Daniel Driskell of Norfolk, Va.; two sisters, Elizabeth Driskell of Mount Airy, Md., and Susan Spangler of Evans, Ga.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.