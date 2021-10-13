Services for Charles Wayne Wallis, 74, of Killeen will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Wallis died Thursday, Sept. 30.
He was born Dec. 12, 1946, in Dallas to Taylor and Eleanor Wallis. He graduated from Hillcrest High School in 1965. He graduated from Texas A&M in 1969 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics. He was in the Corps of Cadets and a member of Company C-2. He received his commission as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Signal Corps upon his graduations. He served two years on active duty; one year as an S-4 officer of the 142 Signal Battalion, 2nd Armor Division at Fort Hood, and one year as the Signal Officer of 3rd Battalion, Saigon Support Command in Vietnam. His military awards include the Bronze Star. He worked for more than 30 years for the U.S. and Texas Departments of Agriculture as a fruit and vegetable statistician and survey statistician. He also served in the Texas Army National Guard for 20 years. He served in the 36th Separate Infantry Brigade, 249th Signal Battalion, 49th Armored Division Artillery and 136th Signal Battalion in Temple. He was a member of the Texas Jaycees and served as a president of the Austin Jaycees, and as a district director and area vice president of the Texas Jaycees.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Basenji Rescue and Transport (BRAT) of Texas.
Survivors include an aunt, Carolyn Rush of Dallas.