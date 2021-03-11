Servicers for Marilyn Tarter, 71, of Temple are pending with Hewett-Arney Funeral Home.
Ms. Tarter died Wednesday, March 10, at her residence.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: March 11, 2021 @ 11:45 pm
