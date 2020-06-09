Services for Beatriz R. Castilleja, 91, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Francisco officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Castilleja died May 29 at a local hospital.
She was born July 30, 1928, in San Marcos to Juan and Refugia Ramirez. She married Amadeo Castilleja Sr. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple and the Guadalupana’s society in Rosebud.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a grandchild.
Survivors include six sons, Amadeo Castilleja Jr., Carlos Castilleja, Ricardo Castilleja Sr., Raymond Castilleja, Rudy Castilleja Sr. and Ray Castilleja; two daughters, Delia Garza and Laura Ann; 24 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 5 p.m.