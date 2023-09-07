Jacob Allen Smith
Jacob Allen Smith, 89, of Temple, Texas, died Sunday, September 3, 2023. He was born October 2, 1933 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, the son of Lillie May and Emery Chas Smith.
Services will take place on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 10:00am at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, 3110 Airport Rd., Temple, Texas 76504. The family will receive visitors from 5-7:00pm Thursday, September 7, 2023 at the funeral home. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple, Texas.
Jake entered the United States Air Force in 1953 at the age of 20. He retired in 1973 after 20 years of service, where he continued to work at the Department of Defense in Civil Service. Jake married Marsha Jane Pickens on July 11, 1992 in Harker Heights, Texas. He was active in Square Dancing and, along with his wife, Marsha, was a past president of the Texas Square Dancing Association. He was an active member in the Masons and Shriners organizations. In his earlier years, he was active as an assistant Boy Scout Troop Master in Colorado Springs, CO. He went on many travels throughout his life.
Jake is survived by his son, Jeffery Allen Smith of Beaufort, NC, his stepson, John Robert Pickens of Temple, grandchildren, Christina Jane Johnson, and husband Mitchell, Sr. of Temple, Kathleen Elizabeth Maxwell of Temple, Sarah Melissa Kerbow of Temple, and Layne Daniel Pickens and wife Chloe of Dallas, Jodie Ann Smith of Seattle, WA, Jason Allen Smith of Burgaw, NC, 13 great-grandchildren, Joshua Brian, Megan Elizabeth, Lauren Alyssa, Melanie Kate, Kayleigh Grace, Jacob Anthony, Mitchell Bodair, Caleb Joseph, Carlie Rae, Jayden James, Matthew Kyler, Gracelynn Jane, and Jase Allen, and 7 great-great-grandchildren, Rosalina Elizabeth, Sophia Jane, Ramón Luis, Miguel Andrés, Harper Elizabeth, Claire Hadley, and Easton Michael.
Jake was preceded in death by his wife, Marsha Jane Smith, his first wife, Jeanette L. Smith, and his stepdaughter, Jane Elizabeth Pickens.
Paid Obituary