Johnny C. White II
Johnny C. White II, age 44 of Belton, died Friday January 13, 2023 at a local hospital. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Monday, January 16, 2023 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 3-5:00pm Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the funeral home.
Mr. White was born on July 23, 1978 in Temple, Texas to Roger Dale White and Helen Roberts White. He attended Belton and Temple schools and graduated from Belton High School in 1997. He married Amanda Thompson on October 17, 1997 in Belton. He worked at PFG for many years before moving on to Goodman Manufacturing in Killeen where he worked until his death. He was an avid outdoorsman and coached his son’s little league football for several years. He loved gaming and enjoyed watching his kids compete in sports. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger White.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Amanda White of Belton; children, Hailey White of Belton and Brody White of Belton; a son, Branden Hawk of Belton; mother-in-law, Kathi Gray of Belton; two sisters, Stephanie Caddell and husband Shawn of Burnet and Leslie Lopez and husband Raul of Houston; mother, Helen Spence of Houston as well as many extended family members and friends.
Memorials may be given in Mr. White’s name to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org).
