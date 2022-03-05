BELTON — Services for John Fulwiler, 74, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Friday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Burial with military honors will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Fulwiler died Friday, Feb. 18, at a Temple hospital.
He was born in McComb, Miss., on Feb. 15, 1948, to Wallis Fulwiler and Wadine Ware. He graduated from Amarillo College with an associate degree in applied science. While in the Navy, he was stationed on the USS Robert L. Wilson DD 847.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Berta Fulwiler; a stepson, Esteban Brown; a sister, Jane Fulwiler; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.