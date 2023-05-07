Stacey Lee Acker passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Houston, Texas after a brief illness. She was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on July 26, 1958 to Dr. and Mrs. Julian H. Acker. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Julian DeWitt Acker.
Stacey and her family moved to Temple TX in 1972, where she belonged to First Methodist Church and worked at McDonald’s. Stacey was a huge Temple Wildcat fan, seldom missing a game, especially when her 3 nephews were playing. She knew all the cheers and her favorite Christmas present was a Wildcat cheerleader outfit and pom poms.
She spent many hours at the Temple Mall where the staff in the Dillard’s make-up and perfume counters knew her well and loved her. She loved her family, and shared her contagious smile with everyone she met. She never met a stranger; loved animals, Dr. Pepper, fried apple pies, anything about NASA, and music from the 60’s that reminded her of fun family years at Lake Kemp.
Stacey is survived by her four sisters: Adrian Acker Walker of Temple TX; Nancy Acker Fleshman, Karen Acker Dunlap, and Diane Acker Jackson of Houston, TX.
A memorial service will be held at First Methodist Church, Temple located at 102 N. 2nd St., on Tuesday, May 16th at 1:00 p.m.
Memorial donations can be made to:
Checks can be mailed to: Williams Syndrome Asso-ciation, 560 Kirts Blvd. Suite 116 Troy, MI 48084-4153.