ROSEBUD — Services for Ann McBee Lewis, 81, of Rosebud will be 11 a.m. Friday at New Salem Baptist Church with the Rev. Don Fulton officiating.
Mrs. Lewis died Nov. 24 at a Rosebud nursing home.
She was born March 20, 1939, in Reagan to Robert Lacey and Ella Mae Williams McBee. She married Charles Lewis. She worked for Rosebud-Lott ISD. She was a member of New Salem Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, Dobie Bruton and James Bruton; a grandchild; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, JoAnne Thompson; four sons, Lanny Lewis, Rick Lewis, Doug Lewis and Keith Lewis; 19 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.