ROCKDALE — Services for Uziel Saul Gamez, 43, of Round Rock will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Forest Grove Christian Church near Rockdale with the Rev. Lance Walch officiating.
Burial with military honors will be in Forest Grove Cemetery.
Mr. Gamez died Sunday, Aug. 15, at a Round Rock hospital.
He was born Nov. 13, 1977, in McAllen to Saul and Bertha Marines Sepulveda. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged in May of 1998. He lived the past eight years in Round Rock, where he worked as a loss prevention manager in clothing stores.
Survivors include his wife, Samantha Dilloway of Round Rock; two sons, Alex Gamez of Elgin and Liam Gamez of Round Rock; a daughter, Madison Gamez of Round Rock; his mother of McAllen; his father of Mexico; two brothers, Tony Gamez of McAllen and Frank Gamez of San Antonio and a sister, Dalila Troxer of Seattle.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of services.