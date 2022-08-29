Services for Bobby Charles Reese Jr., 65, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Michael Paschall officiating.
Updated: August 30, 2022 @ 12:58 am
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Reese died Wednesday, Aug. 24, in Temple.
He was born Jan. 2, 1957, in Temple to Minesue Wright and Bobby Charles Reese Sr. He grew up in McGregor.
Survivors include his wife; Karon Reese of Temple; a son, Bobby Reese III of Wildwood, Mo.; a daughter; Terri Harper of Midland, a stepson, Brandon Howard of Harker Heights; a stepdaughter; Bonnie Farr of Salado; two brothers; Randy Reese of Pflugerville and Gerry Reese Sr. of Temple; two sisters, Diane Hope of Georgetown and Donna Davidson of California, Md.; and eight grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.