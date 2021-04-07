Services for Cristina Farrow, 50, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Tenth and Avenue M Church of Christ in Temple with the Rev. William C. Donaldson officiating.
Mrs. Farrow died Sunday, April 4, at a Temple hospital.
She was born June 3, 1970, in Tachirawa, Japan, to Billy and Anabella Farrow. She graduated from Temple High School in 1988. She attended Temple Junior College where she obtained her licensed vocational nurse degree in 1994. She worked for Epic Home Health of Temple for 20 years.
Survivors include three daughters, Caitlyn “Annie” Farrow and Caleyah “Cia” Stewart, both of Temple and Cathleen “Nissie” Farrow of Houston; a brother, Tremaine Farrow of Temple; two sisters, Marcela Cunan of Fort Erwin, Calif., and Anisa Farrow of Las Vegas, Nev.; her parents of Temple; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.