Lily Dianne Suniga
Lily Dianne Suniga, 68, passed away on October 18, 2022, while in the care of staff at Vitas Inpatient Hospice Unit, San Antonio, Texas, following a two and one-half year battle with cancer.
Ms. Suniga was born on May 22, 1954, in Temple, to Nicolas Orosco Suniga and Maria Medina Suniga. She graduated from Temple High School in 1972 and attended St. Mary’s University, San Antonio; Temple College (formerly Temple Junior College); and Houston Community College. She was employed by Dunn and Bradstreet, Dow Chemical, and Brown and Root, Houston, Texas; and Benefit Planners and Toyota Manufacturing, San Antonio. While growing up in Temple, Ms. Suniga was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, and, while living in San Antonio, she was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church.
Ms. Suniga was preceded in death by her parents, and four infant siblings, to include, Frank Suniga and Nick Dante Suniga.
Survivors include her son, Eric Mixon, and his significant other, Priscilla Vazquez of Littleton, Colorado; her sister, Melissa Suniga, and her fiancé, John Martin of Temple; along with numerous cousins and friends. Special recognition goes to Susan Schanne-Knobloch for being there for her during her battle with cancer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vitas Inpatient Hospice Unit, in memory of Lily Dianne Suniga, 5131 Medical Drive, Suite 310, San Antonio, Texas 78229. Or, you may donate to any local hospice care facility.
A Celebration of Life/ Memorial Service will be held Monday, May 22, 2023, from 4:00pm to 5:00pm, to be followed by fellowship, at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center, Temple.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Sabrina N. Young of Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center.
