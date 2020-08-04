Services for Walter H. Burtchell, 73, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday in Greathouse Cemetery with the Rev. Brent Boatwright officiating.
Mr. Burtchell died Friday, July 31, at his residence.
He was born July 12, 1947, in Kassel, Germany, to Hildegard Beck and Harvey Jewell Burtchell. He graduated from Belton High School in 1965. He served in the U.S. Navy. He received a bachelor’s degree from Mary Hardin-Baylor College in 1976. He graduated from the Central Texas Regional Police Academy in 1980. He graduated from Texas State Technical College in 2007. He married Victoria Anne Gorman on July 12, 1975, in King. He was a teacher and coach at Buckholts High School. He worked for the Temple Police Department. He also worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Temple.
He was preceded in death a son, Derek Burtchell.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Alana Burtchell Duckworth; two brothers, Jimmy Burtchell and Michael Burtchell; a sister, Christine Williams; and four grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to any charity.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.