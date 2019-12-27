Jerry Maxfield
Jerry Maxfield, age 89, of Temple, Texas passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in an Austin Hospital. He was born on February 12, 1930 in Temple, the son of Ocie and Maude Maxfield.
A visitation will take place on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4:00pm – 6:00 pm at Scanio Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00pm at First Christian Church 300 N. 5th St. Temple, Texas 76501. Followed by a burial at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
On February 9, 1951 at First Christian Church in Temple, Texas, Jerry married Theda Timaus. He owned and operated Maxfield’s Air Conditioning and Engineering in Temple beginning in 1955 and retiring in 2015, he was a 1950 graduate of Texas A&M where he was a member of the Aggie Band and the Corps of Cadets, was a lifetime member of the NRA, member and former treasurer of the Temple Gun Club, and a member of First Christian Church.
Jerry is survived by his wife Theda Maxfield of Temple, children Laurie Glaze and husband Bill of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Rebecca Brindley of Austin, TX, Ted Maxfield and wife Sally of Plano, TX, and Matt Maxfield and wife Elizabeth of Nashville, TN, grandchildren, Sarah Brindley and husband Josh Whitmore of Houston, TX, Paul Brindley and wife Kika Davis of League City, TX, Joe Brindley and wife Chelsea Minter Brindley of Denver, CO, Margie Huth and husband Ryan Huth of Austin, TX, Cindy Maxfield of Coppell, TX, Anna Maxfield of Denton, TX, Brett Maxfield and wife Kristi Maxfield of Corsicana, TX, and Macie Maxfield of Abilene, TX, and a great-granddaughter Rowan Brindley of Denver, CO.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Aggie Maxfield.
In lieu of flowers memorials to First Christian Church 300 N. 5th St. Temple, Texas 76501 or to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) would be appreciated.
