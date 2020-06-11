ROCKDALE — Services for Sylvia Walmer, 66, of Houston will be 1 p.m. Saturday in Minerva Cemetery with the Rev. Luther Shelander officiating.
Mrs. Walmer died Friday, April 24, in Houston.
Sylvia was born Jan. 6, 1954, in Houston to Sylvan Lee and Elizabeth Robinson Neiman. She retired from AT&T in Colorado and had worked at Lowe’s. She married Merwin Walmer on April 17, 2010, in Houston.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Robert Marshall Leyba of Houston; and a brother, Kenneth Neiman of Montana.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.