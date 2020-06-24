Tommy Dwight Street
Tommy Dwight Street passed in peace on June 16th at the age of 68. Tommy grew up in Barlett and after high school, he joined the Air Force. After his service with the Air Force, he worked in the oil and gas industry until retirement. During his career, he was very fortunate to travel extensively in the US and Abroad.
Tommy lived life to the fullest and his family was everything to him. He was a mom, dad, and best friend to his children. He was an amazing, kind, loving man that meant a lot to many people.
Tommy will be sadly missed by his daughter and son-in-law, Nannette and Marty, daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Sammy, son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Millicent; grandchildren Samantha, Sammy, Ryley, Stephen Jr., and Kendall; great-grandchild Tyler; sisters Jane Rabel, Judy and husband Ross Sanders, and Valorie Rutherford; sister-in-law Margaret Street; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and longtime friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas “Pete” and Ida Belle and brother Davey.
There will be a “Celebration of Life” service held in Central Texas where he was born and raised. Date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
