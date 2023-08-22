Services for Earl Wayne Phillips, 66, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Marvin Powell officiating.
Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Phillips died Friday, Aug. 18, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born Feb. 12, 1957. He married Dorita Phillips on June 13, 1986. He graduated from Mexia High School in 1975. He received his associate degree in business management as well as a degree as a licensed vocational nurse from Navarro College. He joined the Navy in 1976, with an honorable discharge in 1980. He worked at Mexia State School for 15 years, followed by working with a home health agency. He then worked for the VA hospital domiciliary for 12 years.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a daughter, Elissia Hunt of Temple; a sister, Betty Sue Poole of Dallas; a brother, Monroe Phillips of Dallas; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.