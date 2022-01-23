Verley Hunt passed in peace Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the age of 82. Verley was born October 25, 1939, in Georgetown, Texas to Verley and Doris Skaggs Hunt. He retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. after 30 plus years and went on to work during retirement at Fisher Vincent Ford Car Dealership, Johnson Brothers Ford Car Dealership, and finally Academy Surplus in the Hunting and Fishing Department where he found his niche assisting customers in purchasing new guns and fishing tackle, as well as making new friends. Verley married Julie Whitmire on August 21, 1986, in Salado, Texas.
Verley loved hunting and fishing and would jump at the opportunity to do so whenever he could. His fishing buddies included long time friends, new acquaintances, his children and grandchildren, passing on the love of the outdoors and passion for the sport. He was spiritual in his beliefs and studied scriptures regularly.
Verley was preceded in death by his father; Verley H. Hunt, and mother, Doris Skaggs Hunt, as well as his daughter; Summer Renee Hunt Perry.
Survivors include his wife, Julie Hunt of Belton; son Verley Jason Hunt and wife Stacey of Friendswood; two daughters, Kimberly Hunt Woehst and husband Keenan of Bellville and Tracy Hunt Tafilowski and husband Eric of Maryville, Tennessee; two stepsons, Michael Schoepf and Matthew Renick both of Belton; 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life for Verley Dotson Hunt will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Dossman Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 North Main St. Belton, TX 76513 with H. K. Ballard officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Creekside Terrace Rehabilitation in Belton, Texas.