Maria Anita Carey
Memorial Services for Maria Anita Carey, 59, of Killeen, will be held at 1:00 pm on April 15 at Upward Church in Jarrell, Texas.
Maria Anita Carey died on Monday, April 3, 2023, at a local hospital.
Maria Anita Carey was born on October 9, 1963 to Tomos Perez and Maria Mendez Perez in Terry County, Texas. Raised as a Catholic and attended Sacred heart Church in Plainview, Texas. In high school she played volleyball and basketball. She graduated from Plainview High and furthered her education at Austin Junior College. She started working as a car hop for sonic in 1979 where she fell in love with the manager, Ruben Carey. Being the love of his life, on their third date he asked her to marry him. Together they proudly started a family in 1989, moving to Austin. Along came two boys which heartbreakingly passed away, one 30 min after birth and the second passing 5 days old. Maria had great ambition and was blessed to walk again against the odds of the doctors after the car accident. Ruben and Maria were inseparable, always seen together and traveling the roads together. They were blessed with three additional children and all the neighborhood children became part of their family. Maria loved Thanksgiving, bringing the family together and making her famous homemade tortillas, gravy, and stuffing. Her ability to be a provider and caring for her family, ensuring the family had what they needed. As a proud mother she attended the children’s sports games and always encouraging them to do the best they can. She was a very kept woman always making sure her nails were done.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Tomas and Maria Perez; two sons, Kevin Carey, Jacob Carey; one brother, Julio Perez, and Yolonda and her husband John Botello.
Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Ruben Carey of Killeen, TX., one son, Stephen Carey wife Nimsi Carey of Temple, Tx; daughters, Morgan Carey and husband, Tracy Simien of Killeen, TX., Jackie Vilchis and husband Jorge of Killeen, Tx; three brothers, Carlos Perez and wife Stella, Raymond Perez and wife Juanita, Tomas Perez of Plainview Texas; four sisters, Gloria Perez, Elodia La Fuente, Irma Sowell and husband Shane; along with twelve grandchildren.
A special thank you to the staff at Baylor Scott and White Hospital and the organ donation services for their outstanding support and care.
Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home.
