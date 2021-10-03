Corliss Jean (Hill) George
Corliss Jean (Hill) George, 77, of Belton passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Baylor Scott and White in Temple.
Private graveside services will be held at New Hope Cemetery near Mineola, Texas.
Corliss was born on April 13, 1944 at her grandmother’s home in Wood County, Texas to Barton and Ladell (Smith) Hill. She was raised in Mineola and graduated from Mineola High School. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from North Texas State University (now the University of North Texas) in Denton.
Corliss was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was happiest when her children and grandchildren were near and especially enjoyed baking and portrait photography. She never lost her sense of adventure as her marriage to a Texas football coach took her from the piney woods of East Texas to the mountains of Alpine and the Gulf Coast, finally settling in Belton for the last 21 years. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels and enjoyed the friendships she made through United Methodist Women. She loved reading (especially Southern literature) and dancing the two-step with her husband Joe of 56 years.
Survivors include her husband Joe of Belton; daughters Julia George of Seneca, South Carolina and Joanna McDonald of Austin, Texas; brother Barton Hill of Woodsboro, Texas; and 5 grandchildren – Stephanie, Joelle, John Joseph, Laura and Hannah.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Methodist Children’s Home in Waco.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of the arrangements.
Paid Obituary