Services for Joseph E. “Joe” Winston II, 74, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. H. K. Ballard officiating.
Mr. Winston died Friday, Aug. 21, at a local hospital.
He was born Jan. 6, 1946, in San Angelo to Joseph E. and Frances May Jones Winston. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He attended Temple Junior College. He received a bachelor’s degree in education from North Texas State University in 1972. He received a master’s degree in education from Texas A&M University in 1976. He married Deborah Spoonts on Jan. 1, 1971. He was a teacher. He taught for Industrial Cooperative Training in Temple from 1972 to 1976. He then was coordinator of cooperative education at Hill College in Hillsboro. In 1980 he worked as supervisor of industrial technology for the Beaumont Independent School District. He also was the accountability coordinator of union training programs in coordination with Beaumont ISD. He retired as the director of career technology from Beaumont ISD in 1998 and he moved back to Temple.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two sons, Joseph E. Winston III of Beaumont and Brandon F. Winston of Austin; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.