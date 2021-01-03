Bernice Boyd
Bernice Boyd entered Heaven on December 27, 2020 at the age of 96 in Waco, Texas. She was born to Oscar Roman and Octavene (Burton) Boyd on March 31, 1924 in Cedar Springs, Falls County, Texas. From early childhood until early this year, Bernice lived in Marlin, Texas. She graduated from Marlin High School in 1943 and began working at the Majestic Pharmacy, where she retired in 1989.
Bernice was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Marlin for most of her life. There she served on the Benevolence Committee to prepare and serve meals as needed. She was also a member of the Red Hat Club and enjoyed several bus trips with her friends. She appreciated a variety of flowers in and around her home and painting ceramics.
She is survived by her niece and nephews; Connie Southerland Warchesiak and husband Archie, Robert Martin Southerland and wife Denise, and David Gene Southerland and wife Janice. Great nephews and nieces include Bobby Warchesiak, Christopher Warchesiak, Miranda Southerland Luddington (husband Chris, daughters Allyssa and Maddie), Kellie Southerland Vincent (husband Jonathan and children Jaclyn and Ethan), and Amy Elaine Southerland.
Bernice was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Bobbie Ella Boyd Gray (husband Van) and Emma Jean Boyd Southerland (husband Homer V. Southerland, Jr.).
A memorial service will be held on January 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the First Baptist Church located at 309 Coleman St, Marlin, TX 76661.
The family is grateful for the care she received through Brookdale Lake Brazos in Waco, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the First Baptist Church located at 309 Coleman St, Marlin, TX 76661
