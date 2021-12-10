ROCKDALE — Services for Rachel Aguilar, 91, of Rockdale will be 11 a.m. Monday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Aguilar died Wednesday, Dec. 8, at a Cameron nursing home.
She was born March 14, 1930, to Sidronio and Pauline Moreno Silva in Milano. She married Domingo Aguilar Sr. on Dec. 29, 1952, in Rockdale. She was a member of Primera Iglesia Bautista.
She was preceded in death by her husband on June 4, 2016; and three sons, Domingo Aguilar Jr., Andrew Aguilar and Daniel Aguilar.
Survivors include two sons, Louis Aguilar of Houston and Steve Aguilar of Rockdale; three daughters, Mary Jo Bocanegra of Rockdale, Lisa Johnston of Belton and Cyndi Ingram of Milano; three brothers, Ruben Silva of Milano, Robert Silva of Houston and Frank Silva of Indiana; two sisters, Alice Davila of Houston and Terry Caywood of Minerva; 15 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.