Services for Jimel Edward “Mello” Harris, 35, of Temple will be noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Harris died Wednesday, March 22, in Temple.
He was born Dec. 14, 1987, to Johnny Edward Harris and Doris Laverne Gantt Harris-Nettles in Schweinfurt, Germany. He graduated from Temple High School.
Survivors include a son, Jimel Edward Harris Jr. of Columbia, S.C.; two daughters, Ja’Zara Harris and Janae Harris, both of Columbia; his father of Fort Worth; his mother of Temple; and three brothers, Johnny Harris of Fort Worth, Jordan Nettles of Temple and Christopher Nettles of Lawton, Okla.