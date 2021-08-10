COPPERAS COVE — Services for Derlice Hughes, 82, of Kempner will be 10 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove with the Rev. Josh Morrison officiating.
Interment will be in Smith Cemetery in Kempner.
Mrs. Hughes died Monday, Aug. 9, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 11, 1938, in the Kempner area to Thurman Otis and Veda June Carroll Speer. She attended and graduated from Lampasas High School. She married Quentin Hughes on July 20, 1957. She was a housewife.
Survivors include her husband of Kempner; a son, Flint Hughes; three daughters, Leisa Yoho, Wendy Morrison and Ashley Shipp; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to The Children’s Miracle Network online at www.childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.