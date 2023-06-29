Services for Saul “Jr.” “Mr. C” Cornelius Jr., 76, of Killeen will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Adams Chapel AME Church in Harker Heights with the Rev. Silas Swint officiating.
Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Cornelius died Thursday, June 15, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 19, 1947, in Dubberly, La., to Sol and Elnora Cornelius. He served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include three sons, Adovan Thomas of Dallas, Patrick Schramm Sr. of Georgetown, ad Jr. Pancho Cornelius of the Philippines; three daughters, Tracie Cornelius of Dallas, Shelia Walker of Orange, and Curtessha Thompson of Heflin, La.; a sister, Mary Sue Corner of Los Angeles; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.