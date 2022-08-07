Charles “Chuck” Gendron
Charles “Chuck” Robert Gendron passed away Sunday, July 31 with family by his side.
Charles was born on August 30, 1934, in Brainerd, Minnesota, to Leslie and Virginia Gendron. He graduated Brainerd High School in 1951, joined the Navy, married Marilyn Marlow in 1956 (who preceded him in death in 2005) and graduated from the University of North Dakota. He worked at Weyerhaeuser and Marshfield Clinic. He later joined Scott & White Clinic in 1975 where he served as Chief Financial Officer then Clinic Executive Director. During his tenure, Scott & White experienced tremendous progress: the creation of the Scott & White Health Plan, the start of the Reference Laboratory, and the establishment of regional clinics. He was joined in holy matrimony with Jonnie Bailey Summers in June 2007. He enjoyed trapping, fishing, hunting and spending time with family. He was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church. He was an exceptional husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Virginia Gendron; his siblings, Phylis Welzant, Maxine Marohn, Beverly Leibold, Eugene Gendron, and Virginia Wasnie; his former wife, Marilyn Gendron; and granddaughter, Jessica Lynn Gaspard.
He is survived by his wife, Jonnie; children (spouses): JoEllen Gaspard (Gary); Jilene Gendron; Virginia “Jenny” Jamroz; Paul Gendron (Becky); and Dawn Schiller (Todd); Stephanie Glorioso (David) and John Bailey (Angie); grandchildren (Regan Knapp (Danny), Lee Gaspard (Lauren), Ijah Gaspard, Kisha Gaspard, Robbie Jamroz (Angela), Weston Jamroz, Ellen Jamroz, Leah Gendron, Haylee Schiller and Erik Schiller); Kristin Glorioso, Colette Glorioso, Collin Glorioso (Audrey), Annie Bailey, Katie Bailey, Tucker Bailey); 5 great grandchildren; and siblings: Janice Mather, LaVonne Paulson (Tom) and Leslie Gendron.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Episcopal Church or Temple College Foundation.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, August 9 at 10:00 a.m. Christ Episcopal Church in Temple followed by a reception. A private interment will be at St. Francis Columbarium at a later time.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 8 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, Texas,.
The family would like to thank all our friends and families for their prayers, caring gestures, kind words and support.
Paid Obituary